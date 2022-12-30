R-B knocks off the Huskers

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roanoke-Benson received 21 points from Lexi Weldon in a 52-51 triumph over Serena in pool play action at the Amboy Invitational on Dec. 27. The Rockets (8-7) entered the last eight minutes on top at 44-42. The hosts handed R-B a 53-26 setback Wednesday night, as Weldon scored 15 points. Weldon and Brianna Harms each tallied 13 points in a 46-39 setback to Spring Valley Hall to round out pool play on Thursday.

R-B hosts Tri-County Conference foe Putnam County next Thursday at 7 p.m. from Dick Broers Gymnasium.

