R-B knocks off the Huskers

Roanoke-Benson received 21 points from Lexi Weldon in a 52-51 triumph over Serena in pool play action at the Amboy Invitational on Dec. 27. The Rockets (8-7) entered the last eight minutes on top at 44-42. The hosts handed R-B a 53-26 setback Wednesday night, as Weldon scored 15 points. Weldon and Brianna Harms each tallied 13 points in a 46-39 setback to Spring Valley Hall to round out pool play on Thursday.