Roanoke-Benson received 21 points from Lexi Weldon in a 52-51 triumph over Serena in pool play action at the Amboy Invitational on Dec. 27. The Rockets (8-6) entered the last eight minutes on top at 44-42. The hosts handed R-B a 53-26 setback Wednesday night. The Rockets closed out pool play Thursday opposite Spring Valley Hall and conclude the event with a crossover contest on Friday.