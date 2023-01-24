 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
R-B hangs hat trick on H/L-W

Roanoke-Benson defeated Henry/Lowpoint-Washburn for the third time this season with the latest on the road in Tri-County Conference play Monday by a score of 60-24.

In the league tournament, the Rockets (13-10) upended Ottawa Marquette 66-38 in Thursday’s third place game at Midland. R-B fell 43-38 to Putnam County in a Jan. 17 semifinal. Brianna Harms and Maggie Luginbuhl netted 13 and 12 points, respectively. PC tipped Seneca 37-34 in Thursday’s championship bout.

R-B-H/L-W

A 23-3 advantage after eight minutes sent the guests on their way.

Harms had a game-high 20 points. Also in double figures were Lexi Weldon (18) and Luginbuhl (12).

R-B/OM

The Rockets outscored the Crusaders 22 to seven in the third stanza to open a 52-29 lead. Weldon had 25 points, while all-tourney pick Harms followed with 21.

R-B, who owns an 8-2 record in the TCC, travels to Seneca (17-8, 8-1) tonight at 7 p.m.

