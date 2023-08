Roanoke-Benson met host Cornerstone Christian Academy in a rescheduled matchup Monday at Bloomington’s Prairie Vista course. It was supposed to happen Aug. 21, but was postponed due to the heat. The Rockets came one out on top, as Kaden Harms fired the low nine-hole score of 40. He was followed by Nolan Hunter (41), Tucker Bond (42) and Leyton Harms (47).