 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

R-B falls to TCC leader

  • Updated
WCJ LOGO

WCJ LOGO

ROANOKE - A 14-0 run in the second half lifted Midland past Roanoke-Benson 61-44 on Friday night at Dick Broers Gymnasium. 

Rockets' coach Abe Zeller was quick to point out what happened that allowed the Tri-County Conference front running Timberwolves (16-2, 4-0) to pull away.

“We turned the ball over too much and we took some quick shots,” commented Zeller whose squad committed seven of their 22 turnovers in the third quarter. “We settled a little too much on threes. Did not take care of the ball in the second half. Credit Midland, their pressure caused us to turn the ball over.”

Keagan Faulkner's 17 points paced the guests, while Chase Martin had 24 points for the Rockets (5-12, 2-2).

Notes: Faulkner helped Midland to a 28 to eight advantage in bench points.

See full article on Jan. 20 Woodford County Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

R-B rolls past Dwight

R-B rolls past Dwight

ROANOKE - A 47-27 win over Dwight on Thursday evening at Dick Broers Gymnasium gave Roanoke-Benson a sweep of Tri-County Conference foe Dwight.

Fieldcrest falls in two OTs

Fieldcrest falls in two OTs

MINONK - Despite not shooting a high percentage and forcing 20 turnovers, Fieldcrest came up on the short end of a 43-38 score in double overt…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News