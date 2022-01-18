R-B falls to TCC leader

ROANOKE - A 14-0 run in the second half lifted Midland past Roanoke-Benson 61-44 on Friday night at Dick Broers Gymnasium.
Rockets' coach Abe Zeller was quick to point out what happened that allowed the Tri-County Conference front running Timberwolves (16-2, 4-0) to pull away.
“We turned the ball over too much and we took some quick shots,” commented Zeller whose squad committed seven of their 22 turnovers in the third quarter. “We settled a little too much on threes. Did not take care of the ball in the second half. Credit Midland, their pressure caused us to turn the ball over.”
Keagan Faulkner's 17 points paced the guests, while Chase Martin had 24 points for the Rockets (5-12, 2-2).
Notes: Faulkner helped Midland to a 28 to eight advantage in bench points.
See full article on Jan. 20 Woodford County Journal newsstands