R-B/E settles for a tie

Roanoke-Benson/Eureka and Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy played to a 2-all deadlock on Sept. 13 on the turf of McCollum Field. Carson Gates recorded a goal for R-B/E (5-4-1), while the guests kicked the ball into their own net for the other.

The co-op played at Normal CCA on Tuesday. They head to Glasford today for a 4:30 p.m. encounter with Illini Bluffs.

Notes: The BCCA game is one of two to be held at McCollum. The other will be Oct. 6 versus Metamora. R-B/E will be part of the Peoria Christian Regional, which will be contested at East Peoria’s EastSide Centre. Other squads amongst the field figure to be Canton, IB, Illinois Valley Central and Peoria Manual, The winner moves onto the Mendota Sectional.

