R-B/E posts road win

One goal held up for Roanoke-Benson/Eureka in a 1-0 victory at Normal Calvary Christian on Oct, 4. Hadley Hirstein found the net off a feed from Carson Gates for the Rockets (9-8-1). Dalton Thomas managed the shutout in goal.

In other matches, the co-op blanked guest Metamora 4-0 on Friday.

Metamora-R-B/E

Gates provided two goals, while Isaiah Beyer and Gage Heath had one apiece. Hirstein added a pair of assists.

All nine of the Rockets’ wins have come via shutout.

R-B played Macomb Tuesday night in the Quincy Notre Dame Regional. The winner draws the hosts this Friday in the finals with a start time of 5 p.m.