Three different players found the net for Roanoke-Benson/Eureka in a 4-1 triumph over Macomb in the Quincy Notre Dame Regional on Oct. 11.

In Friday’s final, the hosts blanked the co-op 6-0.

Macomb-R-B/E

Carson Gates had two of the goals, while Jackson Beer and Hadley Hirstein each had one.

Hirstein assisted on one of the Gates’ goal and Beer’s tally, while Gates did the honors for Hirstein for the Rockets (10-9-1).