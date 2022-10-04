 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
R-B/E edges fellow co-op

A goal from Jackson Beer off an assist from Isaiah Beyer was the difference for Roanoke-Benson/Eureka (7-8-1) in a 1-0 victory over guest DePue/Spring Valley Hall on Sept. 27.

In other contests, the Beer-Beyer combo struck again in a 7-1 loss to Peoria Richwoods Friday at McCollum Field. Landon Martin netted a goal off a feed from Hadley Hirstein in Monday’s 3-1 defeat at Monmouth-Roseville.

The co-op had a makeup game Tuesday at Normal Calvary Christian Academy. They host Metamora Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Notes: R-B/E will meet Macomb next Tuesday at the Quincy Notre Dame Regional with a start time of 6 p.m. The winner gets the hosts in the championship game set for Oct. 14 at 5 p.m.

