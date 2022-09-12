 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
R-B/E blanks Spartans

091522-wcj-spt-soccer

MAJOR FOCUS – Isaiah Beyer closes in on the ball for Roanoke-Benson/Eureka in their 7-0 victory over guest Canton on Saturday morning.

 FOR THE JOURNAL/SUZY THOMPSON

Five players recorded goals in Roanoke-Benson/Eureka’s 8-0 victory over guest Olympia Thursday afternoon.

Elsewhere, guest Pekin doubled up the host Rockets 4-2 on Friday. Both goals came courtesy of Carson Gates, while Landon Martin assisted on one of the two. The co-op regrouped to knock off guest Canton 7-0 Saturday morning.

Olympia-R-B/E

Gates (three goals, two assists) and Martin (two goals and an assist) paced the R-B/E (5-4) offense. TJ Beer, Hadley Hirstein and Ian Unzicker each had a goal.

TJ Beer, Jackson Beer and Isaiah Beyer added an assist apiece.

Canton-R-B/E

Gates erupted for four goals, while Hirstein, Javin Feucht and Gage Heath each had one. The Beer brothers, Gates, Hirstein and Clay Fischer each had an assist.

The co-op hosted Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy Tuesday night under the lights of McCollum Field. They return to action next Tuesday with a 4:30 road assignment against Normal CCA.

