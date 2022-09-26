 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

R-B/E blanks IB

Two players supplied the offense for Roanoke-Benson/Eureka in a 4-0 victory over Illini Bluffs on Thursday in Glasford.

In other games, Limestone scored a 1-0 home verdict over the Rockets on Saturday.

R-B/E-IB

Carson Gates and Hadley Hirstein each had two goals for the Rockets (6-5-1). Gates assisted one of Hirstein’s goals, while Jackson Beer also recorded an assist.

Dalton Thomas tossed a shutout in goal.

The co-op hosts Peoria Richwoods on Friday under the lights of McCollum Field. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Notes: The Sept. 20 game at Normal Calvary Christian Academy was called off due to the extreme heat and has been rescheduled for next Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. The Oct. 6 contest with Metamora has been moved to Oct. 7 with a 4:30 p.m. start at R-B.

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hornets down F-C

Hornets down F-C

Eureka swept Heart of Illinois Conference guest Flanagan-Cornell 25-12, 25-21 this past Tuesday.

Eureka downs F-C

Eureka swept Heart of Illinois Conference guest Flanagan-Cornell 25-12, 25-21 on Sept. 20.

Eureka goes one, two at Dunlap

Eureka goes one, two at Dunlap

The Eureka boys won the Dunlap Invitational on Saturday, while the girls were second. Elsewhere, Fieldcrest and Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Bens…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News