R-B/E blanks IB

Two players supplied the offense for Roanoke-Benson/Eureka in a 4-0 victory over Illini Bluffs on Thursday in Glasford.

In other games, Limestone scored a 1-0 home verdict over the Rockets on Saturday. The co-op fell 3-2 to guest Peoria Christian Monday afternoon. Isaiah Beyer and Carson Gates each had a goal, while Gates had an assist on the latter’s tally.

Gates and Hadley Hirstein each had two goals for the Rockets (6-6-1). Gates assisted one of Hirstein’s goals, while Jackson Beer also recorded an assist.

Dalton Thomas tossed a shutout in goal.

The co-op hosts Peoria Richwoods on Friday under the lights of McCollum Field. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Notes: The Sept. 20 game at Normal Calvary Christian Academy was called off due to the extreme heat and has been rescheduled for next Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. The Oct. 6 contest with Metamora has been moved to Oct. 7 with a 4:30 p.m. start at R-B.

