Princeville ruined the home opener for Roanoke-Benson Monday night with a 25-23, 25-21 victory at Dick Broers Gymnasium.

In other action, R-B (1-5) won once in four tries at Saturday’s eight-team Early Bird Invitational at Spring Valley, Hall. Over pool play, they knocked off Galva (25-14, 25-23), but fell to Princeton (25-22, 25-20) and Sherrard (25-11, 25-12). R-B lost 25-21, 25-22 in a crossover contest versus the hosts. The Rockets dropped a 25-20, 25-20 contest at Eureka in the Aug. 22 season opener.

Princeville/R-B

Maggie Luginbuhl managed team-highs in service points (nine) and assists (seven). Callie Kennell had five kills, while Clare Monge provided four digs.

R-B/Eureka

Lexi Hodel and Jordyn Tomlinson tied for team honors with three kills. Josie Weber added eight service points and nine digs. Luginbuhl chipped in with six assists.

The Rockets took on Peoria Christian Tuesday at DBG. R-B has a Tri-County Conference match tonight at Henry with the first serve at 7 p.m.

Notes: Thursday’s league opener at Woodland was postponed due to the extreme heat. It has been rescheduled for Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Sophomore Brianna Harms has decided to run cross country.