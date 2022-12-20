R-B dropped at home

The third quarter hurt Roanoke-Benson in a 41-34 loss to Ridgeview Monday night at Dick Broers Gymnasium. The Rockets (7-5) were outscored 14 to four in the stanza, as the Mustangs went ahead 26-21. Lexi Weldon led the hosts with 12 points.

R-B faces Serena next Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the Amboy Invitational. The host Clippers along with Spring Valley Hall round out the Rockets’ pool.

Notes: R-B is likely part of the Illini Bluffs Regional, one of four feeders to the Abingdon-Avon Sectional. The others include Brown County, Havana and Kewanee Wethersfield.