 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

R-B downs Timberwolves

Roanoke-Benson posted a 45-34 win over Tri-County Conference rival Midland Monday evening at Dick Broers Gymnasium. Brianna Harms scored 18 points, while Lexi Weldon added 11 for the Rockets (4-3, 2-0).

Elsewhere, R-B fell 55-32 to Fieldcrest Nov. 22 at DBG. Harms finished with 13 points. The Rockets opened TCC play with a 49-40 victory over Putnam County on Nov, 21 at RM Germano Gymnasium in Granville. At the Lexington Classic behind a fierce defense, the Rockets defeated Ridgeview 37-20 on Nov. 17. Harms had a game-high 13 points. On Nov. 18, R-B lost 53-44 to Le Roy.

R-B/Putnam Co.

The Rockets used a 12 to five second quarter to enter halftime with a 26-11 lead.

Weldon pumped in a game-high 18 points.

R-B/Le Roy

The Rockets fell behind 19-8 after eight minutes and never recovered. Harms led the way with 16 points, while Weldon followed with 15.

Le Roy and Peoria Heights/Quest tied for first at the event with identical 3-1 records.

R-B entertains league opponent Dwight tonight at 7:30 p.m. from DBG.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Twins place second on the mats

Twins place second on the mats

Eureka participated in the 17-team Illini Bluffs Invitational in Glasford on Saturday. The locals had a pair of wrestlers take second. At 152 …

Wiegand chosen to squad

Wiegand chosen to squad

Eureka’s Dakota Wiegand has been selected for all-state honors by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association. He is one of 18 indiv…

Hornets roll to tourney crown

Hornets roll to tourney crown

Three lopsided victories highlighted Eureka’s performance in the Deer Creek-Mackinaw Thanksgiving tournament. The Hornets downed the hosts 65-…

Rockets defeat Olympia

Rockets defeat Olympia

Roanoke-Benson concluded the El Paso-Gridley Classic with a 48-38 win over Olympia on Saturday. Jude Zeller tallied 12 points, while Nolan Hun…

Hornets roll to tourney crown

Three lopsided victories highlighted Eureka’s performance in the Deer Creek-Mackinaw Thanksgiving tournament. The Hornets downed the hosts 65-…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News