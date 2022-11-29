R-B downs Timberwolves

Roanoke-Benson posted a 45-34 win over Tri-County Conference rival Midland Monday evening at Dick Broers Gymnasium. Brianna Harms scored 18 points, while Lexi Weldon added 11 for the Rockets (4-3, 2-0).

Elsewhere, R-B fell 55-32 to Fieldcrest Nov. 22 at DBG. Harms finished with 13 points. The Rockets opened TCC play with a 49-40 victory over Putnam County on Nov, 21 at RM Germano Gymnasium in Granville. At the Lexington Classic behind a fierce defense, the Rockets defeated Ridgeview 37-20 on Nov. 17. Harms had a game-high 13 points. On Nov. 18, R-B lost 53-44 to Le Roy.

R-B/Putnam Co.

The Rockets used a 12 to five second quarter to enter halftime with a 26-11 lead.

Weldon pumped in a game-high 18 points.

R-B/Le Roy

The Rockets fell behind 19-8 after eight minutes and never recovered. Harms led the way with 16 points, while Weldon followed with 15.

Le Roy and Peoria Heights/Quest tied for first at the event with identical 3-1 records.

R-B entertains league opponent Dwight tonight at 7:30 p.m. from DBG.