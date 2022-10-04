R-B collects first league victory

Roanoke-Benson swept Tri-County Conference foe Dwight 25-19, 27-25 Thursday night at Dick Broers Gymnasium.
In other matches, the Rockets (4-13-1, 1-4) lost 28-26, 18-25, 25-20 at Clinton on Sept. 27. Lexi Weldon (seven kills), Maggie Luginbuhl (18 assists) and Brianna Turner (12 digs) were the statistical leaders.
Dwight/R-B
Clare Monge served 10 points, four of which were aces. Samantha Bertschi tallied six kills and 10 digs. Weldon also had 10 digs.
Luginbuhl handed out a total of 17 assists.
The Rockets travel to Seneca tonight for a 7 p.m. league match.
Notes: R-B along with Illini Bluffs, Kewanee Wethersfield and West Central are the regional feeders into the Brimfield Sectional.