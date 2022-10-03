 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

R-B collects first league victory

Roanoke-Benson swept Tri-County Conference foe Dwight 25-19, 27-25 Thursday night at Dick Broers Gymnasium.

In other matches, the Rockets (4-13-1, 1-4) lost 28-26, 18-25, 25-20 at Clinton on Sept. 27. Lexi Weldon (seven kills), Maggie Luginbuhl (18 assists) and Brianna Turner (12 digs) were the statistical leaders.

Dwight/R-B

Clare Monge served 10 points, four of which were aces. Samantha Bertschi tallied six kills and 10 digs. Weldon also had 10 digs.

Luginbuhl handed out a total of 17 assists.

The Rockets travel to Seneca tonight for a 7 p.m. league match.

Notes: R-B along with Illini Bluffs, Kewanee Wethersfield and West Central are the regional feeders into the Brimfield Sectional.

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eureka shuts out GCMS

Eureka shuts out GCMS

Eureka proved to be lousy homecoming guests, as they rolled to a 42-0 victory over Heart of Illinois Conference crossover foe Gibson City-Melv…

R-B/E blanks IB

R-B/E blanks IB

Two players supplied the offense for Roanoke-Benson/Eureka in a 4-0 victory over Illini Bluffs on Thursday in Glasford.

R-B/E blanks IB

Two players supplied the offense for Roanoke-Benson/Eureka in a 4-0 victory over Illini Bluffs on Thursday in Glasford.

Surge lifts Le Roy past Knights

Surge lifts Le Roy past Knights

Twenty-six unanswered points guided Le Roy to a 33-14 Heart of Illinois Conference crossover decision over Fieldcrest Friday evening at Vetera…

Locals fare well in league events

Locals fare well in league events

Roanoke-Benson repeated as Tri-County Conference tournament champions on Wednesday at Wolf Creek near Pontiac. Kaden Harms and DJ Norman each …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News