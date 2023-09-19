Roanoke-Benson posted a 25-21, 25-17 victory over Tri-County Conference rival Midland Thursday night at Dick Broers Gymnasium.

In other action, the Rockets suffered a 25-19, 25-11 setback to Fieldcrest Monday at DBG. R-B got by Peoria Heights 17-25, 25-23, 25-8 on Sept. 12 at DBG.

Midland/R-B

Samantha Bertschi finished with team-highs in assists (nine) and service aces (three). Callie Kennell and Clare Monge each had four kills, while Jordyn Tomlinson contributed nine points for the Rockets (5-9, 1-2).

Josie Weber recorded a team-best eight digs.

Fieldcrest/R-B

Tomlinson tallied a team-high four kills, while Haley Hodel handed out five assists, Monge (four points) and Weber (11 digs) were other statistical leaders.

PH/R-B

Maggie Luginbuhl posted a double-double with 14 assists and 12 service points. She also recorded seven kills as did Lexi Hodel and Tomlinson. Bertschi added 11 assists, while Monge provided 19 digs.

R-B had a league tilt Tuesday at Dwight. TCC rival Lowpoint-Washburn visits DBG tonight for a 6:30 p.m. matchup.