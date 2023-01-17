 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
R-B breezes in tourney opener

Roanoke-Benson held Henry/Lowpoint-Washburn scoreless in the first quarter on their way to a 46-16 victory Monday evening in the Tri-County Conference tournament at Midland.

In non-tourney competition, the Rockets blasted host Dwight 60-30 on Thursday night.

By time the period ended, the Rockets (11-9) owned a 15-0 lead. That increased to 28-4 at halftime.

Brianna Harms tossed in a game-high 19 points, while Maggie Luginbuhl was next with 16.

A 12-2 advantage at the end of the first was more than enough fuel for the Rockets, who moved to 7-2 in league play. Harms finished with 21 points, while Lexi Weldon was next with 13.

R-B faces Putnam County tonight at 8 p.m. in a tourney semifinal.

