R-B breezes in tourney opener

Roanoke-Benson held Henry/Lowpoint-Washburn scoreless in the first quarter on their way to a 46-16 victory Monday evening in the Tri-County Conference tournament at Midland.

In non-tourney competition, the Rockets blasted host Dwight 60-30 on Thursday night.

H/L-W/R-B

By time the period ended, the Rockets (11-9) owned a 15-0 lead. That increased to 28-4 at halftime.

Brianna Harms tossed in a game-high 19 points, while Maggie Luginbuhl was next with 16.

R-B/Dwight

A 12-2 advantage at the end of the first was more than enough fuel for the Rockets, who moved to 7-2 in league play. Harms finished with 21 points, while Lexi Weldon was next with 13.

R-B faced Putnam County in a tourney semifinal on Tuesday. The Rockets’ next game is tonight at either 6:30 (third place) or 8 p.m. (championship) of the tourney against either Ottawa Marquette or Seneca.