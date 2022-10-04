 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
R-B boys ticketed for the big show

100622-wcj-spt-golf

SUPER SIX – Roanoke-Benson has qualified for the state golf finals for the first time. Pictured from left to right are Drew Garrels, Nolan Hunter, Kaden Harms, Jack Leman, Tucker Bond and DJ Norman. They will be in action on Friday morning at Bloomington’s Prairie Vista.

 FOR THE JOURNAL/KYLE FELLNER

For the first time in program history, Roanoke-Benson will compete in the small school state golf tournament. The Rockets nabbed the third and last qualifying spot at Monday’s Illini Central Sectional at Greenview’s Country Hills with a score of 334. Monticello (327) was first followed by Illini West (331). DJ Norman paced the field with an 18-hole score of 74. He was followed by Tucker Bond (84), Nolan Hunter (84) and Kaden Harms (92). R-B advanced to the sectional, as they were part of Wednesday’s Illini Bluffs Regional at Bartonville’s Coyote Creek course. The Rockets grabbed third with a 336, which trailed Central Catholic (317) and Peoria Christian (330). Norman fired the low score of two-under-par 70 followed by Harms (87), Jack Leman (89) and Hunter (90). Luke Martin of Eureka advanced with a 79, Elsewhere, Fieldcrest had three individuals move on from the Peru St. Bede Regional at Spring Valley’s Spring Creek. Lucas Bernardi finished at 84 along with Blake Ramsey (87) and Connor Reichman (90). The host Bruins, Hall and Bureau Valley advanced on the team side of the ledger.

Summer Swearingen of R-B advanced from Thursday’s regional at Metamora Fields with an 86. The team qualifiers were Peoria Notre Dame, Morton and CC, who edged out Illini Bluffs for the final spot.

State competition tees off this Friday at Bloomington’s Prairie Vista. The Rockets are scheduled to start at 9:35 a.m. It wraps up on Saturday.

