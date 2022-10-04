R-B boys ticketed for the big show

For the first time in program history, Roanoke-Benson will compete in the small school state golf tournament. The Rockets nabbed the third and last qualifying spot at Monday’s Illini Central Sectional at Greenview’s Country Hills with a score of 334. Monticello (327) was first followed by Illini West (331). DJ Norman paced the field with an 18-hole score of 74. He was followed by Tucker Bond (84), Nolan Hunter (84) and Kaden Harms (92). R-B advanced to the sectional, as they were part of Wednesday’s Illini Bluffs Regional at Bartonville’s Coyote Creek course. The Rockets grabbed third with a 336, which trailed Central Catholic (317) and Peoria Christian (330). Norman fired the low score of two-under-par 70 followed by Harms (87), Jack Leman (89) and Hunter (90). Luke Martin of Eureka advanced with a 79, Elsewhere, Fieldcrest had three individuals move on from the Peru St. Bede Regional at Spring Valley’s Spring Creek. Lucas Bernardi finished at 84 along with Blake Ramsey (87) and Connor Reichman (90). The host Bruins, Hall and Bureau Valley advanced on the team side of the ledger.