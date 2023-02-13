Roanoke-Benson topped Monmouth United 41-32 Saturday afternoon in an Illini Bluffs Regional contest at Dick Broers Gymnasium.

In Thursday’s regular season finale, the Rockets downed Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 57-37 in Thursday’s regular season finale at DBG. They opened up a 19-10 lead after the opening stanza and pulled away. Brianna Harms finished with 28 points, while Lexi Weldon checked in with 18.

United/R-B

The Rockets (19-11) doubled up the Storm with a 10-5 advantage at the conclusion of the first period. That increased to 22-10 at the break. Weldon and Maggie Luginbuhl scored 14 points apiece.

R-B heads to Glasford Tuesday night at 6 p.m. for a tussle with Elmwood.

Notes: The 19 victories tie the single season program standard with the 2001-02 and 2015-16 squads. Harms matched host El Paso-Gridley’s point total in the 44-29 triumph on Feb. 6.