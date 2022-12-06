 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
R-B blasts past Dwight

Roanoke-Benson amassed a season high in points in a 68-46 win over Tri-County Conference guest Dwight Thursday evening at Dick Broers Gymnasium. The Rockets (6-3, 4-0) were powered by the one-two scoring punch of Lexi Weldon and Brianna Harms, who both set career-highs. Weldon finished with 27 points, while Harms was right behind at 26. The Rockets pummeled Henry/Lowpoint-Washburn 51-12 on Monday at DBG. R-B held the Mallards without a point over the entire duration of the second quarter, as they went into halftime with a comfortable 31-4 lead. Harms had 13 points.

The winner of tonight’s 7:30 p.m. matchup between Seneca (7-2, 4-0) and the Rockets from DBG will grab sole possession of first place in the TCC.

