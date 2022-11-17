Pumpkin pie, turkey mixed in with hoops, wrestling

Prep sporting activities sandwich around the Thanksgiving holiday include boys’ basketball and wrestling. Below is a synopsis of each with roundball first:

Eureka

The Hornets welcome back four starters off a 24-7 team that won the program’s seventh regional title and first under second-year coach Aaron Dohner. Those returnees appear to have Eureka on the inside track as the team to beat in the Heart of Illinois Conference.

“I do not know if I would come out and say it,” noted Dohner of wearing the favorite’s hat. “I can see where people are coming from with what we have back. Every year is a new year.”

While two-time first team HOIC choice, guard Trevor Heffren (15.9 points per game, 57 three-pointers and 1,318 points, third on the all-time list) has graduated, the cupboard is far from bare. His younger brother, 6-foot-4 junior wing and first team league pick Tyler Heffren, who averaged a team-best 16.8 ppg, returns. He is joined by senior forward Spencer Wilcox along with senior guards Jake Morin and Justis Bachman. The first sub off the bench is back in junior guard Tyler Tate. Collectively, the Hornets averaged 55.9 ppg.

According to Dohner, he is optimistic for production outside of Ty. Heffren.

“We hope to,” Dohner said. “A lot of guys are back who were not necessarily in a scoring role. We have some guys who are capable of scoring.”

Their defense also excelled, as they held foes to just 43.7 per outing.

Dohner again expects Eureka to limit the opposition.

“We hope to be around that number,” he commented. “We hope to pressure some teams. We hope to guard at a high level and make them work for it.”

The Hornets have switched season-opening tournaments, as they are now at Deer Creek-Mackinaw instead of Peoria Heights. They’ll meet Peoria Quest in Friday’s 4 p.m. opener. On Saturday, they will take on Illinois Valley Central (11 a.m.) and the host Chiefs at 4 p.m. to wrap up the round robin event.

Notes: Eureka, whose season ended with a 55-48 loss to Rockridge in the Mendota Sectional, will participate in three new events this season: the New Year’s Showdown at Clinton (Jan. 7), Pinckneyville Shootout (Jan. 28) and Riverton Shootout (Feb. 11). The Macomb-Western tournament that is held between Christmas and New Years and where the Hornets are the reigning champions will not use the shot clock, which is being used on an experimental basis at various holiday events throughout the state. Tr. Heffren trails only Jordan Prosser (1,732) and Chris Martin (1,348) on the career scoring list. The younger Heffren could reach 1,000 either Feb. 3 at Fisher or at home Feb. 7 versus Heyworth. The HOIC’s longest tenured coach is Dohner’s brother-in-law and Eureka product Nathaniel Meiss, who begins his 14th season at El Paso-Gridley. The Titans went a program-best 28-3 in 2021-22 and ran the regular season table unbeaten at 12-0. They also won the McLean County tourney and are possessors of the traveling trophy. Their losses came to three A champion Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, runner-up Metamora and two A runner-up Monticello

Fieldcrest

The post Matt Winkler era begins next week when the Knights start seasonal and HOIC play Tuesday at Lexington under rookie coach Jeremy Hahn, who was promoted from the junior varsity ranks in December.

“I’ll put my spin on a few things,” said Hahn when asked if he will do anything different from the Hall of Fame coach. “He’s a great mentor. He won a lot of games. I learned a lot from him.”

The Knights have all five starters back in senior forward Landon Modro, junior frontliners in 6-3 Brady Ruestman and Koltin Kearfott and the sophomore backcourt of Jordan Heider and Eddie Lorton. Junior guards and twins Dallas and Nathan Cook, Jozia Johnson and Connor Reichman all saw minutes as sophomores.

A staple of a Fieldcrest squad (48.3 ppg) is the use of the three-point arc. That will not change under Hahn.

“I love the three-point line,” he admitted. “I think it’s an incredibly efficient shot. I like going for that extra point. We have some young men who have the ability to shoot it from out there.”

Defensively, the Knights, who lost 70-62 to host Seneca as part of the Wilmington Regional, allowed 52.5 ppg.

With most everyone back, Fieldcrest figures to improve upon a 7-17 record.

“When you come off a season with just seven wins, that’s tough to overcome,” said Hahn. “We’re still a work in progress. Even though we have almost everybody back, we’re still a relatively young team with only three seniors. We’re coming off a good summer.”

Notes: Last season’s standard was just the third sub. 500 campaign in 30 under Winkler. According to Hahn, Kearfott may not return until sometime in January from a neck injury that occurred the day after the season opener in football. That happened in the aftermath of a two-car accident on U.S. Route 24 just west of Secor, which caused him to miss the rest of the gridiron season. The seven wins are the fewest in program history. Midland is new to the schedule. Hahn’s father, Robert Hahn, will continue in his lengthy role as the Knights’ scorebook operator

Roanoke-Benson

Seventy-five percent of the Rockets’ offensive production has graduated. This includes first team Tri-County Conference selection in Chase Martin (18.3 points, 8.6 rebounds) and point guard Joel Weber (9.8 ppg). R-B scored at a clip of 46.7 ppg.

“As far as offense, we do graduate a lot of scoring,” stated Rockets’ coach Abe Zeller. “When you have graduation, that opens up opportunities for others.”

The lone starter back for R-B is 6-3 sophomore forward Zeke Kearfott. Others who return are senior forward Braden Tomlinson and junior guard Nolan Hunter.

Until the offense gets figured out, R-B may have to rely on their defense at the outset. The Rockets permitted just over 52 ppg in ’21-’22.

“Defense is always something we try to say a little bit of dictation to keep us in games,” said Zeller, who enters his 15th season with a record of 222-174. “Defense is what we try to hang our hat on. There’s no doubt we’ll try to defend to the best of our ability. We have some height and some quick guards.”

Meanwhile, Midland (28-5, 8-0) swept both the TCC regular season and tourney titles a season ago.

“Putnam County and Seneca are both returning quite a bit. (Ottawa) Marquette has five of their top seven back. Midland graduated a lot, but they have two juniors returning. I would say Putnam and Seneca then Marquette and Midland in the top four,” Zeller projected.

R-B, who lost 68-56 at Lexington as part of the regional the Rockets hosted last season, met East Peoria yesterday to tip off the EP-G Classic. The Rockets will also face Olympia and the hosts in the round robin event

Notes: For the first time in Zeller’s tenure, there is only one senior on the roster in Tomlinson

Wrestling

For the first time in quite a while, Eureka will compete over the long holiday weekend instead of the week after. The Hornets are entered at the Illini Bluffs Invitational, which starts Saturday at 9 a.m. in Glasford.

“For verification purposes, I would prefer to go another week with practices,” Eureka coach Doug Ferguson noted. “It’s a good tournament to get in and get an idea of where we’re at, but it’s tough for weight verification. You only have one practice before the tournament.”

A trio of sectional qualifiers return in senior twins Derrick (33-14 record @ 152 pounds) and Dillon (33-15 @ 160) Wiles along with classmate Landon Wierenga (20-15 @ 182).

“We have a lot of very good freshmen and sophomores,” Ferguson added.

According to the Hornets’ coach, he expects to have a wrestler for most of the 14 weight classes for the various competitions.

“I’m looking at 11 or 12,” said Ferguson, who begins his 10th year at his alma mater with a 72-87 dual record. “It just depends on what the other team has. I think we have kids, if we got creative, to fill them all. Most of the meets, we’ll forfeit two or three classes."

Notes: A triangular with Herscher and host Prairie Central plus a home tri with Clinton and ROWVA are new to the schedule, while Midwest Central/Delavan and OM are off, Also off the schedule is HOIC school Heyworth, According to Ferguson, they are in the second year of a co-op with nearby Olympia. Speaking of the HOIC, Ferguson named Tremont and Le Roy/Tri-Valley as the top two squads.