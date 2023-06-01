Several tabbed by the HOIC: Nine local players were lauded by the Heart of Illinois Conference for this past season. A total of five individuals from regular season champion Eureka were tabbed to the first team, as Ben Jablonski (catcher), Austin Wiegand (outfield) and Spencer Wilcox (pitcher) were repeat selections. Also on the first team were Drew Dingledine (infield) and Derrick Wiles (utility). Wiegand was chosen as a pitcher to the second squad along with Fieldcrest sophomore Jordan Heider (infielder). Honorable mention selections were the Eureka tandem of Zech Lapp (infield) and junior Carson Gates (infield) plus Fieldcrest sophomore Layten Gerdes (infield)