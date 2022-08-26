Prep roundup

GOLF
Martin shines: Eureka's Luke Martin carded a nine-hole score of 39 as part of a Thursday triangular at Bartonville's Coyote Creek with Farmington and host Illini Bluffs
SOCCER
East Peoria 0, Roanoke-Benson/Eureka 12: Carson Gates recorded a hat trick on Thursday, as host R-B/E nearly tied the single game program record for most goals in a game. They netted 13 in a shutout of Olympia on Sept. 12, 2019
VOLLEYBALL
Olympia 16-18, Eureka 25-25: Ella Ausmus rang up 12 service points for the Hornets (2-0) in Thursday's home opener
Lexington 25-23-25, R-B 10-25-20: Callie Kennell recorded five kills for the Rockets (0-2) Thursday night at Dick Broers Gymnasium