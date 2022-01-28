 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep roundup

  • Updated
WCJ LOGO

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 47, Tremont 32: Thirteen points by Carolyn Megow propelled the Knights (25-1, 10-1) in Heart of Illinois Conference action on Thursday

Eureka 55, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 23: The Hornets received 27 points from Ellie Cahill in Thursday's league tilt

Seneca 45, Roanoke-Benson 23: Nine points from Lexi Weldon led the Rockets (12-12, 8-3) in Thursday's Tri-County Conference matchup Thursday at Dick Broers Gymnasium

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Woodland 32, R-B 52: Zeke Kearfott (13 points) helped the Rockets (6-15) during Thursday's league tournament at Granville

R-B rolls past Dwight

R-B rolls past Dwight

ROANOKE - A 47-27 win over Dwight on Thursday evening at Dick Broers Gymnasium gave Roanoke-Benson a sweep of Tri-County Conference foe Dwight.

