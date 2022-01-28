Prep roundup

GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Fieldcrest 47, Tremont 32: Thirteen points by Carolyn Megow propelled the Knights (25-1, 10-1) in Heart of Illinois Conference action on Thursday
Eureka 55, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 23: The Hornets received 27 points from Ellie Cahill in Thursday's league tilt
Seneca 45, Roanoke-Benson 23: Nine points from Lexi Weldon led the Rockets (12-12, 8-3) in Thursday's Tri-County Conference matchup Thursday at Dick Broers Gymnasium
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Woodland 32, R-B 52: Zeke Kearfott (13 points) helped the Rockets (6-15) during Thursday's league tournament at Granville