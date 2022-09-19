 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Prep review

WCJ LOGO

WCJ LOGO

GOLF

R-B slays Panthers: A nine-hole score of 41 from Nolan Hunter aided Roanoke-Benson (12-1) in a Thursday dual with Putnam County at Tall Oaks

VOLLEYBALL

Knights continue to sizzle: Fieldcrest moved to 16-0 overall, as they won their own invite on Saturday. They swept Cissna Park 25-17, 25-18 for first. Allie Wiesenhofer amassed 37 kills over the five matches

R-B 16-25, Woodland 25-27: Maggie Luginbuhl served four points for the Rockets (1-8, 0-3) in Tri-County Conference play Thursday evening

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Locals hit the course

Locals hit the course

Eureka participated in the First to the Finish Invitational on Saturday at Detweiller Park on Peoria’s north side. Elsewhere, Lowpoint-Washbur…

R-B swings past three more

Roanoke-Benson met Clinton and host El Paso-Gridley in a Wednesday triangular in Kappa. The Rockets (12-1) won the event, as they received a n…

Inaugural class to be enshrined

Inaugural class to be enshrined

The Hornet Way, which was created earlier this year, is the brick pathway that leads to McCollum Field and eight-lane track. It is in place as…

Eureka almost gets to 60

Eureka almost gets to 60

Eureka amassed an even 500 yards of total offense in a 59-0 win over Heyworth Friday night at McCollum Field. Jake Morin threw three touchdown…

VB trophy up for grabs

The winner of the Super Bowl receives the Vince Lombardi Trophy. There are also various pieces of hardware on the line on the college level.

R-B/E blanks Spartans

R-B/E blanks Spartans

Five players recorded goals in Roanoke-Benson/Eureka’s 8-0 victory over guest Olympia Thursday afternoon.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News