Prep review

GOLF
R-B slays Panthers: A nine-hole score of 41 from Nolan Hunter aided Roanoke-Benson (12-1) in a Thursday dual with Putnam County at Tall Oaks
VOLLEYBALL
Knights continue to sizzle: Fieldcrest moved to 16-0 overall, as they won their own invite on Saturday. They swept Cissna Park 25-17, 25-18 for first. Allie Wiesenhofer amassed 37 kills over the five matches
R-B 16-25, Woodland 25-27: Maggie Luginbuhl served four points for the Rockets (1-8, 0-3) in Tri-County Conference play Thursday evening