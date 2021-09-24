Prep report

GOLF
R-B downs Knights: A nine-hole score of 38 by Luke Sauder guided Roanoke-Benson (11-3) past Fieldcrest (5-5) in a Thursday dual at Tall Oaks. Blake Ramsey shot a 45 for the Knights
Eureka stings hosts: McKenzie Greene tallied a 48 for the Hornets (7-4) in a Thursday matchup versus Olympia at Atlanta's North Greens
SOCCER
Illini Bluffs 0, R-B/E 3: Carson Gates supplied two goals for the Rockets (9-3) on Thursday
VOLLEYBALL
Fisher 17-13, Eureka 25-25: Nine service points by Shelby Logan propelled the Hornets (14-3, 5-0) in Thursday's Heart of Illinois Conference match