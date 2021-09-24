 Skip to main content
Prep report

  • Updated
ONE ON ONE

ON THE PROWL – Cameron Coone moves the ball up field this past week during Roanoke-Benson/Eureka’s 5-1 triumph over Normal Calvary Christian Academy (For the Journal/Suzy Thompson).

GOLF

R-B downs Knights: A nine-hole score of 38 by Luke Sauder guided Roanoke-Benson (11-3) past Fieldcrest (5-5) in a Thursday dual at Tall Oaks. Blake Ramsey shot a 45 for the Knights

Eureka stings hosts: McKenzie Greene tallied a 48 for the Hornets (7-4) in a Thursday matchup versus Olympia at Atlanta's North Greens

SOCCER

Illini Bluffs 0, R-B/E 3: Carson Gates supplied two goals for the Rockets (9-3) on Thursday

VOLLEYBALL

Fisher 17-13, Eureka 25-25: Nine service points by Shelby Logan propelled the Hornets (14-3, 5-0) in Thursday's Heart of Illinois Conference match

