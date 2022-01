Prep planner

EUREKA

WRESTLING

Thursday: 5:30 p.m. versus Illinois Valley Central & Peoria Heights @ Chillicothe

Saturday: 9 a.m. Randy Bowman Invitational @ Le Roy

Tuesday, Jan. 25: 5:30 p.m. vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw* & Tremont*

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Thursday: 8 p.m. vs. Tremont in McLean County tournament @ Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center, Bloomington

Saturday: 1 or 6:30 p.m. versus DCM or Fieldcrest in McLean Co. tourney @ Shirk

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Friday,: 8 p.m. vs. DCM/Flanagan-Cornell winner in McLean Co. tourney @ Shirk

Saturday, Jan. 22: 6:30 or 8 p.m. vs. Lexington, Le Roy or El Paso-Gridley in McLean Co. tourney @ Shirk

Tuesday, Jan. 25: 7 p.m. @ DCM*

FIELDCREST

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Thursday: 6 p.m. @ Tremont in McLean Co. tourney

Saturday: 10 a.m. Fieldcrest/Tremont winner vs. Tri-Valley in McLean Co. tourney @ EP-G

Tuesday, Jan. 25: 7 p.m. @ Tremont*

Wednesday, Jan. 26: 7 p.m. @ F-C*

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Thursday: 6:30 p.m. vs. DCM in McLean Co. tourney @ Shirk

Saturday: 1 or 6:30 p.m. vs. Eureka or Tremont in McLean Co. tourney @ Shirk

Monday: 7 p.m. @ Fisher*

ROANOKE-BENSON

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Thursday: 6:30 or 8 p.m. vs. Seneca or Ottawa Marquette in Tri-County Conference tourney @ OM

Monday: 5:30 p.m. @ Henry/Lowpoint-Washburn*

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Friday: 7 p.m. @ Seneca*

Tuesday, Jan. 25: 7:30 p.m. vs. Putnam Co. in TCC tourney @ Granville's RM Germano Gymnasium

*-conference contest

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0