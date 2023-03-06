Duo picked to squads

Two area players have been selected for first team all-state honors by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. Eureka’s Ellie Cahill was selected for the second time, while Ashlyn May of Fieldcrest was picked for her first appearance. Cahill, who was a first-teamer as a sophomore, averaged 24 points per game and finished with a single season program standard of 817. She helped the Hornets to a share of the Heart of Illinois Conference title and a sectional final berth. May scored at a clip of 14.1 ppg, as she assisted the Knights to a co-HOIC crown and a spot in the supersectional.

In addition, Cahill was named first team all-state by the Associated Press, while May was tabbed to the second group. The pair will be teammates on the next level at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

Trio ends up on the podium stand

Eureka competed in the 15-team Jacksonville Invitational on Friday at the Bruner Fitness Center on the campus of Illinois College. Three Hornets picked up individual wins. Claire Albertson and Charlie Bardwell captured the respective 800 races, while Brady Monk reached the finish line first in the 1600. Bardwell set a new indoor program standard of one minute 58 point six seconds.

Chatham Glenwood and Peoria Richwoods each scored 87 points to share the girls’ crown, while Mascoutah took the boys. Eureka was fourth on the boys’ side and fifth for the girls.