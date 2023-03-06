Related to this story

Hornets fall up north

Eureka permitted the second most points they have allowed all season in a 77-64 loss to Rock Falls in Thursday’s Byron Regional. The game was …

Knights wallop Fisher

Fieldcrest wrapped up Heart of Illinois Conference play with a 9-3 record after a 69-31 victory over guest Fisher on Friday. Landon Modro toss…