HOOPS

Neally steps down at Fieldcrest

After eight highly successful seasons, Mitch Neally has decided to resign as girls’ basketball coach at Fieldcrest. He posted a message on his Twitter page Friday morning. Prior to Neally’s arrival, the program had failed to record a 20-win season or capture a regional. In his second year, the Knights went 23-8 and two seasons later won the program’s first-ever regional, Overall, Neally had a sparkling record of 182-55. The past two years, Fieldcrest went a combined 66-10 with a fourth place state finish in two A and a berth in the supersectional, respectively. He is expected to remain as a high school physical education teacher and defensive coordinator with the football team.

The next district school board meeting is scheduled for April 26.

BASEBALL

Midwest Central 4, Eureka 14 (5): Ben Jablonski recorded three hits for the Hornets (2-1) Thursday at the middle school. It was called in the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule

Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 0, Fieldcrest 5: Jordan Heider tossed a complete game three-hitter for the Knights (1-2) Friday afternoon at the middle school. Isaiah Beyer had one of the guests' three hits

SOFTBALL

Metamora 22, Fieldcrest 4 (5): Keara Barisch had three hits and drove in all four runs for the Knights (0-3) on Friday at Veteran's Park. The game was halted after five by the 10-run rule

TRACK

Munson sets record: Eureka's Laurel Munson soared 17 feet 11 and three-fourths inches to claim the long jump at the Illinois Prep Top Times Meet Friday at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center in Bloomington. It also set a new Hornets' program standard