NORMAL – As a successful prep quarterback at Fieldcrest, Cameron Grandy knew he wanted to play college football. He also realized he would prefer to do that at a different position.

“Out of high school, I got recruited by smaller schools…NAIA, D3, to play quarterback. But, I knew quarterback really was not what I wanted to do,” Grandy said. “I always wanted to be a receiver/tight end kind of player. Missouri Western was the only school that offered me to play tight end so I hopped on the chance to do that.”

After four years at the Division II institution located in St. Joseph, Grandy has transferred to Illinois State University and will play his final season with the Redbirds.

“I think he’s going to fit in very well with our offense. There are a lot of positives,” said ISU coach Brock Spack. “He’s a better receiver than even I thought he would be. He’s big, physical and a good athlete for his size.”

Grandy passed for 1,769 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 918 yards and 16 TDs in 2017 at Fieldcrest.

To become a college tight end required “just a lot of hard work and good coaches to help push me to be the best tight end I could be,” said the Benson native. “I definitely had to transform my body. It was definitely meal prepping and staying on the meals to gain some weight and muscle.”

Standing 6-foot-4 and one half inches and 195 pounds as a Fieldcrest senior, Grandy now logs in at 6-5 and 255 pounds. His best season at Missouri Western was in 2022 when he hauled in 31 passes for 275 yards. Grandy earned a bachelor’s degree in business management and is now on track for business analytics certification at ISU.

Grandy is part of a tight end picture that includes Javon Charles, Brett Spaulding, Jack Tippmann and Max Ziebarth. Opportunities for playing time exist after the graduation of Tanner Taula and Bryson Deming, who combined for 48 receptions last season.

“The adjustment to here has been pretty good,” Grandy said. “The players and coaches have really welcomed me in. I’m just trying to find my way and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Grandy has clearly made an impression on his teammates already, as he has been voted onto to the team’s Leadership Council.

“He’s an older guy and the players saw something in him,” said Spack.