PIGSKIN SCORING SUMMARIES

;(11-3) H.S. FOOTBALL

;1; 2;3;4

Beardstown;6;0;0;0 = 6

Eureka;0;14;21;14 = 49

B: Owen Quigley 3 run (pass failed)

E: Rylan Bachman 22 run (Carson Gold kick)

E: Mason Boles 7 run (Gold kick)

E: Boles 10 run (Gold kick)

E: Justis Bachman 42 pass from Jake Morin (Gold kick)

E: Camron Manning 3 pass from Morin (Gold kick)

E: Drew Dingledine 18 pass from Morin (Gold kick)

E: J. Bachman 31 pass from Morin (Gold kick)

;(11-3) COLLEGE FOOTBALL

;1;2;3;4

Eureka College;0;10;0;7 = 17

Lakeland;13;7;0;6 = 26

L: Devin Martin 23 pass from Robby Michael (kick failed)

L: Michael 58 run (Payton LoBlanco kick)

L: Michael 47 run (LoBlanco kick)

EC: Ben Bernabei 1 run (Steven Bartkus kick)

EC: Bartkus 27 field goal

EC: Jack Arnett 9 fumble recovery (Bartkus kick)

L: Jayson Wilder 54 interception return (run failed)

