PIGSKIN SCORING SUMMARIES

;(11-3) H.S. FOOTBALL
;1; 2;3;4
Beardstown;6;0;0;0 = 6
Eureka;0;14;21;14 = 49
B: Owen Quigley 3 run (pass failed)
E: Rylan Bachman 22 run (Carson Gold kick)
E: Mason Boles 7 run (Gold kick)
E: Boles 10 run (Gold kick)
E: Justis Bachman 42 pass from Jake Morin (Gold kick)
E: Camron Manning 3 pass from Morin (Gold kick)
E: Drew Dingledine 18 pass from Morin (Gold kick)
E: J. Bachman 31 pass from Morin (Gold kick)
;(11-3) COLLEGE FOOTBALL
;1;2;3;4
Eureka College;0;10;0;7 = 17
Lakeland;13;7;0;6 = 26
L: Devin Martin 23 pass from Robby Michael (kick failed)
L: Michael 58 run (Payton LoBlanco kick)
L: Michael 47 run (LoBlanco kick)
EC: Ben Bernabei 1 run (Steven Bartkus kick)
EC: Bartkus 27 field goal
EC: Jack Arnett 9 fumble recovery (Bartkus kick)
L: Jayson Wilder 54 interception return (run failed)