PIGSKIN PLAYOFF PREVIEW: Something to give between Hornets, Panthers

EUREKA – Through four games in enemy territory, Eureka has yet to lose. By the same token, Paxton-Buckley-Loda has not tasted defeat in four contests at home in their dark blue uniforms. The two programs collide Saturday with a 1 p.m. kickoff from Zimmerman Field. Of the eight games in the three A south bracket, this will be the earliest start time. Both squads enter with identical 6-3 records.

The Panthers are members of the 10-school Illini Prairie Conference, which began in the fall of 2017 as a mix of former Corn Belt and Okaw Valley programs. P-B-L started in the Sangamon Valley Conference in 1991 before they moved to the IPC during the offseason. They operate out of multiple offensive formations, one that has produced 208 points. The most P-B-L has scored in a single game is 48.

“Our kids see it every day in practice,” confirmed Hornets’ coach Jason Bachman of the different schemes. “Our scout team offense runs it against our defense. They (P-B-L) run a variety of things. We started with a double tight set. That’s something we have not seen a lot of. We’ll be repping some other things during the week,”

Six-foot-four senior quarterback Mason Bruns is one of six starters who return along with senior running backs Jacob Gronsky and Tyler Smith plus junior wideouts Aiden Johnson and Kayden Snelling. Smith rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns in the season-opening win over Illinois Valley Central.

They’ll face a defense in Eureka that has allowed 180 points and posted two shutouts.

Meanwhile, the Panthers have surrendered 107 points on the season, as they shut out league guest and playoff-bound St. Joseph-Ogden 28-0 this past week. Gronsky, Smith and Snelling are linebackers. P-B-L, who returns eight of 11 starters, operates out of a 3-3-5,

“We’ve been good at running the ball against that (scheme),” Bachman pointed out, “Being able to establish the run when we needed to sustain drives against Dee Mack we did. We have to be able to get rid of the ball in the second step. They’re big up front.”

The Hornets have scored 266 points with a season-high of 49.

Eureka is in the postseason for the 15th time in program history and fifth under Bachman, the most of any Hornets’ coach. Their playoff record is 5-13.

Josh Pritchard is in his third season at P-B-L with a record of 18-7. This past spring, the Panthers went 3-1. The Panthers will make their 19th appearance in the playoffs with an 11-18 mark.

“We’ve never played them before, but we’ve seen them on film,” said Bachman. “They’ve been a perennial playoff team. They’re a good, solid program.”

Under Pritchard, P-B-L is a perfect 11-0 at home.

When asked what needs to happen for it to be a four-quarter game, Bachman did not hesitate.

“The biggest thing for us is we cannot beat ourselves,” he stated. “We tend to put ourselves in bad situations with a penalty or turnover and it magnifies. We have yet to see a team that has steamrolled us. When we’re moving the ball and not hurting ourselves, we’ve been effective.”

According to Bachman, sophomore Mason Boles sustained a shoulder injury against Deer Creek-Mackinaw, but is expected to play. Junior Zech Lapp (ankle) sat out versus the Chiefs, but he should be ready to go as well.

The winner moves onto the second round with undefeated IPC champion Tolono Unity as the probable foe.

Notes: The field is named after Eureka native Jerry Zimmerman, who coached in the Ford County seat for a total of 13 years (the last three with Paxton and initial 10 as P-B-L). He posted an 88-40 record and reached the playoffs over his last 10 years. The Panthers went a program-best 12-1 in both ’93 and ’95 and got as far as the two A semifinals on both occasions. In the latter one, they lost 7-6 to eventual champion, Hampshire. His son, Vic, is the superintendent at another IPC member school in Monticello. Paxton native Jerry Prina is the girls’ basketball coach at Eureka, while former Hornets’ running standout Dustin Franckey coaches cross country and track at P-B-L. Prina’s father, Pat, served as the Panthers’ baseball coach for over 30 years. Another Paxton native is Eureka defensive coordinator Eric Seim, who graduated from P-B-L in ’02, one year ahead of the younger Prina. Larry Maynard coached the Hornets for three seasons (’96, ’97 and ’98) and then led the Panthers for one year in ’99. Paxton and Buckley-Loda consolidated in the summer of ’90. Among the B-L alumni is Scott Garrelts, who pitched in the professional ranks and won a National League earned run average (ERA) title with the San Francisco Giants in ’89, as they reached the World Series that year, but were swept by their Bay Area brethren, the Oakland Athletics. He turns 59 on Saturday.

