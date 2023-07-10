DECATUR – Ryan Unzicker had to be patient and bide his time. He started behind Jason Feger and Shannon Babb, last season’s Herald & Review 100 winner and the event’s career wins king, respectively.

When Brian Shirley came out of nowhere to take a late lead despite a start in ninth position, Unzicker still waited. Then, his time came, and he took the lead around the 80th of the 100-lap feature to snag the win in Thursday’s Herald & Review 100 at the Macon Speedway. Unzicker went with bigger tires to withstand the wear of the dirt track and it paid off, as he outlasted the field and took home the $7,500 purse that is the largest in the event's history. The El Paso native got his second Herald & Review 100 win with his initial one in 2015.

"I knew I had a harder rubber tire than the others, so I figured that the car would come to me later, which it did," he said.

There were caution flags throughout the evening, as cars left through the marathon race, but the top four were glued at the front for most of the race’s second half to avoid contact around them.

"Just keeping your nose clean, that's the biggest thing," Unzicker said. "You know, I could have pushed the needle a couple of times and was able to just be patient. Really, we're just happy."

The patience and focus that Unzicker kept propelled him to a moment he almost was not a part of. The Hell Tour is an expensive and costly grind and Unzicker and his family started the tour with a couple crashes in an up-and-down start to the summer.

"Honestly, my wife and I talked quite a bit here," Unzicker said. "You know, it's a tough sport. So we talked quite a bit here lately, last couple of weeks about, you know, screw it, just sell it off."

They stayed patient, though, and trusted the process, as they waited for a time and moment like the one they got Thursday when Unzicker and his 10-year-old son Brody stood on top of his car with their arms raised and hoisted the checkered flag.

"Things like this happen for a reason," Unzicker said. "And we won, so we're probably not gonna sell nothing."

Unzicker has picked and chose his races this time around and has not gone through the full tour, while he and other cars make the trip around the Midwest for a tour that spans 28 races overs 33 days.

"This sport's really tough. It takes a lot of effort by a lot of people," Unzicker said. "It is not just me, it's all my sponsors. It's a lot of money and a lot of work, but the people who surround me and want to help me and believe in me and my team ... it is a team effort. It just feels good on a win like this."

Feger, who is from Bloomington, took second to close the cap at the top of the leaderboard for the Hell Tour Series. At 1,024 points, he is five behind leader Ashton Winger. Babb, the winner of the most Herald & Review 100s at six, led for the first 40 laps and was in control early after he earned the pole position before Unzicker, Shirley and Feger took control late to give Babb a fourth place finish.

In the other feature race, the DIRTcar Modified, Mike McKinney led wire-to-wire. He dominated the field and set a track record to qualify for his 17th win of the Hell Tour and the $1,500 purse.