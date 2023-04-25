A huge top half of the fifth inning cost Fieldcrest in a 20-6 loss to Heart of Illinois Conference foe Lexington/Ridgeview Monday at Veteran’s Park.

In other contests, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley outlasted the Knights 10-6 in eight Friday at VP. Host Tremont blanked Fieldcrest 10-0 on Wednesday, as it was called in the fifth because of the 10-run rule.

L/R-Fieldcrest

All six of the Fieldcrest (2-12, 1-6) runs came in the bottom of the second, which saw Kaylin Rients deliver a two-run double and Morgan Gerdes knock in two with a single. The guests erupted for 15 runs in the top of the fifth and it was called after the bottom half because of the 10-run rule.

Pru Mangan picked up two hits, while Keara Barisch dipped to 2- 8 with the decision.

GCMS-Fieldcrest

Down to their last three outs, the Knights climbed back in with four in the bottom of the seventh to tie it at six and force extras. The Falcons responded with four the in the eighth. Gerdes, Mangan and Ashlyn May each supplied two hits, but the hosts committed six errors.

Gerdes (0-3) suffered the setback in the circle.

Fieldcrest-Tremont

The Knights were held hitless and managed just two baserunners against Turks’ starter Maia Lorengo, who struck out 10. Gerdes took the loss.

The Knights met host El Paso-Gridley yesterday at South Pointe Park. They stay on the road this afternoon with a 4:30 p.m. game against Fisher.

Notes: Cold temperatures Saturday contests with host Princeton and Seneca.