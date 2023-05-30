Hornets return with four medals: Two relays and two individuals came back with hardware for Eureka during Saturday's one A state finals at O'Brien Stadium on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston. The four by eight of Carson Lehman, Gabe Gerber, Brady Monk and Charlie Bardwell ended up second, while the four by four of Lehman, Lance Wiegand, Rylan Bachman and Gabe Schmidt were seventh. Wiegand took fourth in the high jump, while Carson Gold placed sixth in the long jump. Salt Fork won one A, while East St. Louis prevailed in two A and Homewood-Flossmoor the champs in three A

Central Catholic 3, Eureka 2: The Hornets had the tying run at second base and the winning run on first in the bottom of the seventh inning, but left them stranded in Saturday's two A Decatur Sectional final at Workman Family Field on the Millikin University campus. Derrick Wiles got Eureka (31-4) on the board with a run-scoring triple and he scored on a single by Tanner Wiegand to cut the deficit to one. Ben Lapp paced the green and white with two hits. The Saints were walloped 13-1 by Quincy Notre Dame (35-1) in Monday's Springfield Supersectional at Claude Kracik Field at Lincoln Land Community College. It was stopped in the fifth courtesy of the 10-run rule. QND knocked off 33-0 Gillespie 5-0 in the sectional final round