Off and running

MINONK – Opponents of the Fieldcrest basketball team already have gotten the message loud and clear so far — the Knights were not content to finish fourth in the two A state finals last season.

They want more.

Fieldcrest is off to an 11-0 start with an average margin of victory of 33.7 points. With four starters back — led by senior Ashlyn May and junior Kaitlin White — and a couple key additions, the Knights picked up right where they left last season.

“Last year, I feel like we did not have a lot of depth, but this year I feel depth is an advantage for us,” said Fieldcrest head coach Mitch Neally, whose team began last season with 19 straight wins. “Those girls are on our bench are getting a lot of time right now. That’s good, not just for us in a game sense, but in practice because we’re pushing each other to get better each day.”

White is leading the Knights with a 16.7 scoring average in part due to 26 three-pointers. May, who scored her 1,000th career point earlier on in the season, is doing it all again with 15.9 points per game, 3.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 steals. The other two returning starters are seniors Haley Carver (7.8 ppg, 22 threes) and Carolyn Megow, who missed the first six games with mononucleosis and is working her way back.

“Ashlyn and Kaitlin are playing really good basketball right now. Both have raised their games to whole new levels,” said Neally. “Haley has really stepped her game up this year and developed herself into more than just a shooter.”

Junior forward Riley Burton has returned after missing last season with a torn anterior cruciate (ACL) and is the team’s leading rebounder with 5.5 per game. A top reserve is senior Morgan Gerdes who is out for basketball for the first time.

A player to keep an eye on is first-year Macy Gochanour, who has contributed 6.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.7 steals.

“She’s going to be a great player. She has great floor sense,” said Neally. “I’m very pleased how she’s doing for us off the bench. She’s a point guard who can take over for May and move May to wing or even post. Having her play point gives us another dynamic we did not have last year.”

The Knights will look to defend their title at the Peru St. Bede Bruin Classic that starts next Tuesday and concludes Dec. 30. The tourney has been moved to after Christmas for the first time, as teams will play five games instead of four.

“That’s a different dynamic,” said Neally. “We’ll have to see how we respond after Christmas.”