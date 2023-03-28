Laurel Munson of Eureka set a program standard in the long jump during Friday’s Illinois Prep Top Times Meet held the Shirk Center on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington, She sailed 17 feet 11 and three-quarters inches to win the event in one A. No team scores were kept at the co-ed event.

Elsewhere, the Eureka boys hosted Metamora on Monday, while at Seneca, Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel placed first in the 800 as part of a seven-team co-ed event.

Metamora-Eureka

Jake Morin, Carson Gold, Gabe Schmidt and Dakota Wiegand joined forces to capture the four by one and four by two relays. Carson Lehman, Brady Monk, Gabe Gerber and Charlie Bardwell combined to take the four by four. The Hornets also received individual wins from Bardwell (400), Gold (triple jump), Monk (800), Schmidt (long jump), Pete Bressner (high jump) and Andrew Perry (1600).

Metamora came out on top in the team standings.

The Eureka girls and Peoria Notre Dame trekked to Metamora for a Tuesday triangular. Fieldcrest returns this Monday with a 4:30 p.m. co-ed tri at Manlius with host Bureau Valley and Henry/Midland. The Hornets host a co-ed tri Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. with Pleasant Plains and U-High.