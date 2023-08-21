games on the Roanoke-Benson/Eureka co-op schedule will be played under the lights. Three of those will take place at Eureka’s McCollum Field.

“They enjoy that a lot,” said R-B/E head coach Dennis Kennell.

All five will also be on the artificial turf. The other two will be opposite Peoria Christian (Sept. 25 at Eastside Centre) and county neighbor Metamora (Oct. 5).

The co-op returns a large allotment of players off a 10-9-1 squad that saw its season end with a 6-0 defeat in a regional final to host and eventual one A champion in Quincy Notre Dame. Among the returnees are seniors Clay Fischer, Gage Heath, Connor Reifsteck and Dalton Thomas, juniors Jackson Beer, Caden Hodel, Landon Martin, Max Stalter and Ian Unzicker plus sophomores TJ Beer and Javin Feucht.

“That’s good. We should be able to be competitive,” noted Kennell, who starts his 16th season with a record of 154-111-32.

In 2022, they found the net 58 times.

“We have quite a bit of speed on top. I think we’ll be good on the attack,” Kennell said.

The defense shut out eight opponents and surrendered 37 goals. Thomas returns as goalie.

“We’re going to miss Isaiah (Beyer). I think he made us better because he could cover a lot of ground,” mentioned Kennell. “It will be tough to replace him in the middle. It will be a challenge, but I think we’ll be good in the back,”

R-B/E was scheduled to host Ottawa in Tuesday’s opener, but it was likely cancelled due to the heat.

Notes: A sixth game on the turf is on tap today as the co-op is supposed to go to Eastside to meet East Peoria at 4:30 p.m. However, the continued excessive heat may wipe that out as well. Michael Kennell, the son of the head coach, returns as an assistant.