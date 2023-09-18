EUREKA – On consecutive possessions, Eureka had chances deep in Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley to trim into a deficit. Neither trip proved successful, as the Falcons left McCollum Field with a 34-14 victory on Friday in the Heart of Illinois Conference crossover.

The first occurred on the initial drive of the second half. The Hornets (2-2) were bolstered by a 31-yard pass from Dawson Dorn to Tory Kupferschmid on a third-and-12. They got the ball to the GCMS (3-1) three before a pair of a negative plays and an incomplete pass turned it over on downs.

On the other, a 35-yard completion from Dorn to Ben Lapp moved the pigskin to the Falcons’ 10. It got to the six, but no closer, and again Eureka turned it over on downs.

“More than demoralizing. It’s huge. It’s the difference in the game,” Hornets’ head coach Jason Bachman said. “If we score both of those, its 28-21 and it’s a ballgame. In those situations, you have to take care of the football.”

Ty Cribbett, who had 23 carries for 101 yards, recorded his fifth touchdown on a nine-yarder with two minutes and 35 seconds to go. He missed the point after, but the Falcons led 34-7.

Known more as a run offense, GCMS found success in the air, as quarterback Brayden Elliott completed eight of 12 passes for 139 yards. Most of those came in the form of short, intermediate routes.

“That was not what we expected,” explained Bachman. “That was the exact opposite. The first three games, they just threw the ball downfield as far as they could. They’re quarterback grew up this week.

“They made some big third down conversions,” he continued. “You gotta get those stops. You gotta get off the field.”

The Falcons were eight of 12 on third down and two resulted in TDs.

After Cribbett’s first TD and point after kick, Eureka tied it on an 18-yard strike from Dorn to John McDonald. Nick Arndt tacked on the conversion.

GCMS also intercepted three passes and two of those went for touchdowns and 14 points. Elliott had one of the three picks, which led to Cribbett’s third TD to give the guests a 21-7 advantage with just under eight minutes to go in the first half.

After GCMS won the first four matchups by a combined 131 to 29, Eureka garnered the past two by a collective 71 to seven.

“There is a lot of respect between the programs,” Bachman said. “There’s been a few years when they thumped me. They’re line stepped up. We know they are one of the best-coached teams in the conference. We knew they would be ready to play.”

Mason Boles reached the end zone on a five-yarder with 13.8 seconds left. He finished with 23 carries for 83 yards.

In other action from around the league:

El Paso-Gridley 45, Elmwood/Brimfield 6

Ridgeview/Lexington 50, Fisher 18

Le Roy 47, Tremont 0

Heyworth 41, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14

Notes: In all, GCMS scored five TDs in each of their five trips into the red zone compared to two of four for the Hornets.