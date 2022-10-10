 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Miscues cost Hornets

CLOSING IN – Eureka’s Dakota Wiegand is in pursuit of Alec Thomas of Ridgeview/Lexington on Friday night at McCollum Field. The Hornets lost for the first time this season by a 21-7 score.

 FOR THE JOURNAL/CLAY JACKSON

Five turnovers, including two in their own end zone, plagued Eureka in a 21-7 defeat to Ridgeview/Lexington in Heart of Illinois Conference crossover action Friday night at McCollum Field. Both of those giveaways were Jake Morin interceptions, R/L (7-0) turned two of the five takeaways into touchdowns. Kaden Farrell, who gained 180 yards on 26 carries, scored three TDs for the guests. His last one, from a yard out, followed by a successful two-point conversion, gave R/L a 21-7 lead in the third quarter.

The Hornets (6-1) struck first on a 10-yard TD run by Morin in the opening period. The point after kick from Justis Bachman made it 7-0, Mason Boles, who saw his first game action in a month, had 84 yards on 13 carries. Bachman had three receptions for 39 yards.

R/L outgained Eureka 275 yards to 213.

In other week seven contests from around the HOIC:

Tri-Valley (6-1) 60, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (3-4) 14

Deer Creek-Mackinaw (3-4) 44, Le Roy (3-4) 6

El Paso-Gridley (5-2) 49, Heyworth (2-5) 20

Nokomis 28, Tremont (1-6) 26

Breaking News