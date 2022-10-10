Miscues cost Hornets

Five turnovers, including two in their own end zone, plagued Eureka in a 21-7 defeat to Ridgeview/Lexington in Heart of Illinois Conference crossover action Friday night at McCollum Field. Both of those giveaways were Jake Morin interceptions, R/L (7-0) turned two of the five takeaways into touchdowns. Kaden Farrell, who gained 180 yards on 26 carries, scored three TDs for the guests. His last one, from a yard out, followed by a successful two-point conversion, gave R/L a 21-7 lead in the third quarter.