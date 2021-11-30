 Skip to main content
Meisses now three generations strong

  • Updated
FAMILY IMMERSED IN HOOPS

NEW MEMBER ABOARD – Nathaniel Meiss, seen here during the 2020 McLean County tournament, has added his father, Tim Meiss (to the right in the green t-shirt), to his coaching staff at El Paso-Gridley. A third Meiss, freshman guard Micah, is a player on the Titans’ team (For the Journal/Lewis Marien).

Was it 27 years ago? Really? The calendar insists it’s true. But 27 years?

“It does not seem possible,” Tim Meiss said. “But, it has been a long time.”

In 1993-94, Tim Meiss was in the midst of a 36-year run as Eureka’s head basketball coach. His son, Nathaniel, was a senior point guard as the Hornets advanced to the small school championship game, but lost in the waning seconds 67-65 to Pinckneyville, in the old two-class system.

A memorable season? You bet.

This one will be as well.

Father and son are back on the same team — Nathaniel as head coach and Tim as a volunteer assistant with El Paso-Gridley. After coaching against one another in recent years — Nathaniel first at Lexington and EP-G, Tim at Eureka — they can plot strategy together.

What’s more, there is a Meiss in uniform. Micah Meiss, a 6-foot-3 freshman guard, is a varsity regular for his father and grandfather.

