Meisses now three generations strong

Was it 27 years ago? Really? The calendar insists it’s true. But 27 years?

“It does not seem possible,” Tim Meiss said. “But, it has been a long time.”

In 1993-94, Tim Meiss was in the midst of a 36-year run as Eureka’s head basketball coach. His son, Nathaniel, was a senior point guard as the Hornets advanced to the small school championship game, but lost in the waning seconds 67-65 to Pinckneyville, in the old two-class system.

A memorable season? You bet.

This one will be as well.

Father and son are back on the same team — Nathaniel as head coach and Tim as a volunteer assistant with El Paso-Gridley. After coaching against one another in recent years — Nathaniel first at Lexington and EP-G, Tim at Eureka — they can plot strategy together.

What’s more, there is a Meiss in uniform. Micah Meiss, a 6-foot-3 freshman guard, is a varsity regular for his father and grandfather.

