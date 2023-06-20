BLOOMINGTON — Mac Raymer’s two-run single in the bottom of the sixth and stellar pitching paved the way for an Area 6-4 victory Monday night.

The win at the Corn Crib in the annual Mike Brown Senior High School All-Star game broke a three-year victory drought for the Area over the Intercity.

Raymer, an El Paso-Gridley product, earned the Area Most Valuable Player Award.

His two-out base hit followed singles by Eureka’s Ben Jablonski and Derrick Wiles off Bloomington’s Brady Alexander.

The Area’s third run of the inning came on a base hit by Mount Pulaski’s Jackson Fricke.

Eureka’s Slater Wilcox gave the Area a 1-0 lead in the first on a base hit that scored Mahomet-Seymour’s Carter Selk.

The Intercity tied the game in the third on a double steal that plated Normal West’s Nick Haslett.

The Area regained the lead, 2-1, in the bottom of the fifth on a double by Eureka’s Zach Lapp. He stole third and scored on an errant throw from the catcher.

Grant Marshall of University High tied the game in the sixth with a base hit that scored Normal Community’s Chase Wiese, who was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning.

The Area retook the lead in the bottom of the inning when Fricke reached on an error, moved to second and third on wild pitches, then scored on an errant throw to the pitcher.

Raymer’s base hit in the seventh gave the Area a commanding 6-2 advantage.

The Intercity’s Nick Mardis of Central Catholic cut the lead in half with a two-run home run to complete the scoring.

Mardis was the Intercity Most Valuable Player.

Raymer was the winning pitcher for his three-inning performance. Haslett was the losing pitcher.