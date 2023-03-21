Eureka and Fieldcrest both began their respective seasons at home on Monday. The Hornets knocked off Olympia 8-2, while the Knights fell 5-1 to Dwight.

Olympia-Eureka

Three runs in the bottom of the second inning and four more in the third put the hosts on top at 7-0. Drew Dingledine provided three of the 11 hits, while Ryan Mangold followed with two. Ben Jablonski and Ben Lapp drove in two runs apiece.

Spencer Wilcox tossed five scoreless on the mound to get the win. He allowed just one hit, walked three and struck out eight.

Dwight-Fieldcrest

The game was knotted at one-all before the Trojans erupted for four in the top of the seventh. Tyler Serna started and fanned 12 over five, but was not involved with the decision. Layten Gerdes was charged with the loss. The Knights were limited to hits from Jordan Heider and Zach Johnson.

The Hornets headed to Granville Tuesday to take on Putnam County, while the Knights traveled to Henry. This afternoon, Eureka tangles with Midwest Central from the middle school at 4:30 p.m. Fieldcrest receives a visit from Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn Friday with a 4:30 p.m. first pitch from the middle school.