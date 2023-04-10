Both Eureka squads and the Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson girls were victorious in co-ed meets on April 4.

Elsewhere, the Hornets competed in Saturday’s Metamora Invitational.

Pleasant Plains/Tri-Point/U-High/Eureka

The girls prevailed in the four by eight relay that was comprised of Claire Albertson, Adeline Hubert, Naomi Roth and Meika Bender. Laurel Munson (l00, long jump) and Callie Schumacher (400, triple jump) were double winners along with Bender (1600) and Isabelle Axelson (800),

The boys received first place finishes from Jake Morin (200), Carson Lehman (400), Brady Monk (800), Andrew Perry (1600), Gabe Royer (110 hurdles), Pete Bressner (high jump) and Carson Gold (long jump).

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy-Central Catholic-LWRB-Heyworth

The co-op’s four by four of Makenzie Knepp, Elly Heineke, Brooklyn Getz and Brianna Harms got to the finish line in first. Alexis Tolliver swept the 100 and long jump and was joined by Harms (3200),

Colin Delagrange (1600), Rosemary Rients (shot put), Sara Shawback (discus) and Emmie Knepp (triple jump) were other individual winners.

Metamora Invite

Each of the Eureka squads took third overall, as Normal Community swept honors on each side. Two relays took first in the form of the four by four of Lehman, Rylan Bachman, Gabe Schmidt and Bardwell and the four by eight of Lehman, Monk, Gabe Gerber and Bardwell (first in the 800).

The Eureka boys trek to Lewistown today for the John Levingston Invite set to start at 4:30 p.m. The girls participate in the Bloomington Invite Friday at 4 p.m.