Locals hit the course

091522-wcj-spt-xcountry

LEADING THE WAY – Eureka's Charlie Bardwell is seen running inside Detweiller Park during the First to the Finish Invitational on Saturday morning.

 FOR THE JOURNAL/ROBYN WIEGAND

Eureka participated in the First to the Finish Invitational on Saturday at Detweiller Park on Peoria’s north side. Elsewhere, Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson and Fieldcrest ran in the Gary Coates Invite at Zearing Park in Princeon.

First to the Finish

The girls placed second behind reigning one A champion Tolono Unity. Laurel Munson (24th), Claire Albertson (28th), Meika Bender (29th), Natali Roth (81st) and Adeline Hubert (82nd) were the scorers.

The boys ended up third behind U-High and Decatur St. Teresa, respectively. Charlie Bardwell took individual honors followed by Carson Lehman (27th), Brady Monk (56th), Andrew Perry (69th) and Tucker Hinkle (73rd).

Coates Invite

LWRB’s Colin Delagrange finished second behind Kyler McNinch of Amboy. Connor Delagrange (17th), Wyatt Brown (22nd), Toby Ulrich (34th) and Colton Rebman (45th) rounded out the scoring for the co-op, who took fourth out of eight teams. Sterling Newman was first. Caleb Krischel of Fieldcrest placed 12th.

LWRB was third and Fieldcrest fourth on the girls’ side, which saw Sherrard place first. The co-op’s Elly Heineke finished sixth along with Brooklyn Getz (13th), Lyla Unzicker (20th), Abi Hodel (37th) and Lily Oliveri (44th). Fieldcrest was led by Clare Phillips (19th). She was followed by Allie Wiesenhofer (27th), Aaralyn McCullough (34th), Hannah Schumacher (45th) and Cheylee Reed (46th).

Eureka is part of the contingent for Saturday’s 9:30 a.m. Dunlap Invite, while Fieldcrest heads to Walnut for the Dale Donner Invite at 10:45.

