Locals fare well in league events

Roanoke-Benson repeated as Tri-County Conference tournament champions on Wednesday at Wolf Creek near Pontiac. Kaden Harms and DJ Norman each carded a 79 after 18 and battled in a five-hole playoff that saw Harms come out on top in first place.

Eureka’s Luke Martin fired an 83 at the Heart of Illinois Conference tourney held Sept. 20 in Kappa. He finished behind Garrison Meyer of host El Paso-Gridley (81) and Heyworth’s Brady Wicklander (82). Tri-Valley won team honors followed by Heyworth and Fieldcrest. The host Titans claimed the girls’ portion, as Sarah Bond (86) placed first. Eureka’s Becca Gadbois (102) and the Fieldcrest duo of Jessica Schultz (109) and Audrey Haugens (110) each ended up in the top 10.

Eureka swept Heart of Illinois Conference guest Flanagan-Cornell 25-12, 25-21 this past Tuesday.

The Eureka boys won the Dunlap Invitational on Saturday, while the girls were second. Elsewhere, Fieldcrest and Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Bens…

