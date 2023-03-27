Eureka and Fieldcrest combined to lose three contests this past week. On March 21, Fieldcrest was on the short end of a 7-5 contest at Henry. Metamora blanked Eureka 14-0 at the middle school, which was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule. The Redbirds handed the Knights a 22-4 setback Friday at Veteran’s Park. The 10-run rule was enforced after five.

Fieldcrest-Henry

The Knights (0-3) fell behind 4-0 after one, but rallied with three in the top of the second. The hosts got an insurance run in the six to extend their lead to two. Ashlyn May had both of Fieldcrest’s hits and drove in two.

In the circle, May was tagged with the loss.

Metamora-Eureka

A six-run third put the guests in control at 8-0. The hosts’ lone hit came on a single by Reagan Linder to lead off the bottom of the first. Her father, Deric Linder, is the Redbirds’ coach.

Pava Carlson was the pitcher of record.

Metamora-Fieldcrest

The Redbirds plated four in the top of the second to extend their lead to 8-2. They pounded out 20 hits, seven of which went for extra bases.

Keara Barisch sprayed three doubles, which produced all four Knights’ runs. She took the decision in the circle.

Eureka was scheduled to face Notre Dame Tuesday at Peoria’s Louisville Slugger Complex, while the Knights went to Peru St. Bede yesterday, The Hornets will meet Maroa-Forsyth today at 4:30 p.m. from Forsyth Park. This is a reschedule from the March 18 contest set at the middle school that was postponed due to cold weather. Fieldcrest will entertain Seneca for a Saturday doubleheader at 10 a.m. from VP.

Notes: Rain washed Eureka’s road tilt on Thursday with Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland. Mother Nature also halted the Hornets’ game at Delavan on Saturday along with Fieldcrest’s visit to Granville to take on Putnam County.